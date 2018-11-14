Hollins (groin) has been eligible to return from injured reserve since Week 9, but there hasn't been any indication from the Philadelphia coaching staff that the wideout is close to practicing again, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) was cleared to practice Tuesday, leaving room for only one more player on the Eagles' injured reserve list to rejoin the active roster this season. At this stage, Hollins looks to be a less likely candidate than fellow receiver Mike Wallace (lower leg) to make a return, given the 2017 fourth-round pick's lack of noticeable progress in his recovery from the groin injury. With the Eagles already bolstering their receiver room with the trade-deadline pickup of Golden Tate, Hollins probably wouldn't have been in line for meaningful role on offense even if had healed as quickly as the team hoped.