Mariota has been an active participant at the Eagles' OTAs this spring, Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice reports.

Mariota signed a one-year contract with the Eagles this offseason after finishing last season with Atlanta on injured reserve with a knee injury. The quarterback appears to be healthy ahead of the 2023 campaign and is expected to operate as the top backup behind starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. Mariota, a former second overall pick in 2015, started 13 games with the Falcons last year and if Hurts were to go down, the Eagles' offense wouldn't have to change much with the 29-year-old's skillset under center.