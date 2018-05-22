Eagles' Michael Bennett: Missing from OTAs
Bennett didn't report to first day of OTAs on Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
This isn't related to the felony charge Bennett is facing in Harris County, Texas, Tim McManus reports, and head coach Doug Pederson isn't worried about his absence. Bennett has racked up 23.5 sacks during his last three seasons with the Seahawks, and he will help bolster an already strong defensive corps in Philly.
