Cowboys' Michael Bennett: Logs limited session
Bennett (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Bennett recorded a 70-percent snap share in Week 14's loss to the Bears after being a limited participant in the three practices preceding the contest, so there's no major concern about his status for this Sunday's matchup against the Rams. Since arriving in Dallas, Bennett has generated four sacks and 14 quarterback pressures over six games, but Jared Goff has been a tough man to take down this year, recording the fourth-best sack percentage in the league (3.8).
