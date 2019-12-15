Play

Bennett (foot) is active for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Rams, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bennett will overcome his questionable designation and suit up for what is a pivotal game for the Cowboys in their playoff push. The veteran defensive end's presence will also be welcome against a Rams passing game that has appeared revitalized over the last two games in favorable matchups against the Cardinals and Seahawks.

