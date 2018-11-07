Wallace (fibula) was spotted with a walking boot on his right leg in the Eagles' locker room Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Wallace remains in recovery mode from the fractured right fibula suffered Week 2, which necessitated surgery and his placement on injured reserve. The Eagles can only designate two players to activate from IR in a given season, and given his current standing, Wallace may be behind both Mack Hollins (groin) and RIchard Rodgers (knee) in the pecking order.