Wallace (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game at New Orleans.

Wallace was ruled out prior to the two games immediately following his activation from injured reserve, so his current listing is a step in the right direction. Others in the receiving corps dealt with injuries this week -- Alshon Jeffery (ribs) and Golden Tate (knee) -- which could be reason enough to keep Wallace active this weekend in case one or both have in-game setbacks. Such a decision will be made approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:40 PM ET kickoff.

