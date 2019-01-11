Eagles' Mike Wallace: Questionable for divisional round
Wallace (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game at New Orleans.
Wallace was ruled out prior to the two games immediately following his activation from injured reserve, so his current listing is a step in the right direction. Others in the receiving corps dealt with injuries this week -- Alshon Jeffery (ribs) and Golden Tate (knee) -- which could be reason enough to keep Wallace active this weekend in case one or both have in-game setbacks. Such a decision will be made approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:40 PM ET kickoff.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Divisional Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....