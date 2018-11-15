Wallace (lower leg) said he's hopeful to return from injured reserve at some point in December, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Wallace was spotted Thursday at the Eagles' team facility without a walking boot on his right leg, offering hope that a return to practice might be on the horizon. However, Wallace still appears to be at least a couple weeks away from increasing his on-field activity, as he noted that he's not able to run at full speed yet, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. The news doesn't amount to a setback for Wallace, who was always trending toward a December return after undergoing surgery Sept. 18 to address a fractured fibula. After designating tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) for a return earlier this week, the Eagles can only designate one more player among their collection of IR players. Wallace is seemingly viewed as the top candidate at this time, as the remaining IR options either aren't key contributors or aren't trending toward being fully healthy by season's end.