Eagles' Mike Wallace: Targeting December return
Wallace (lower leg) said he's hopeful to return from injured reserve at some point in December, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Wallace was spotted Thursday at the Eagles' team facility without a walking boot on his right leg, offering hope that a return to practice might be on the horizon. However, Wallace still appears to be at least a couple weeks away from increasing his on-field activity, as he noted that he's not able to run at full speed yet, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. The news doesn't amount to a setback for Wallace, who was always trending toward a December return after undergoing surgery Sept. 18 to address a fractured fibula. After designating tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) for a return earlier this week, the Eagles can only designate one more player among their collection of IR players. Wallace is seemingly viewed as the top candidate at this time, as the remaining IR options either aren't key contributors or aren't trending toward being fully healthy by season's end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...