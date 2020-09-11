Coach Doug Pederson said Sanders (hamstring) is considered day-to-day heading into Friday's practice, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The second-year running back was labeled day-to-day earlier in the week and was a limited participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, though Pederson added Friday that he is doing "extremely well." A full practice from Sanders on Friday would address some of the concern regarding his availability for the season opener Sunday at Washington, though his workload and snap count remain a question mark after being limited throughout camp by the injury. The Eagles' official injury report later in the day should provide a better idea of the 23-year-old's outlook for Week 1.
