Sanders faces competition from rookie second-round pick Jonathon Brooks (knee) for backfield work during the 2024 season, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Sanders was overtaken by Chuba Hubbard down the stretch of the 2023 season, in which he logged a career-low 129 carries for 432 yards (3.3 YPC) and one touchdown, so the arrival of Brooks could significantly impact his opportunities. First-year coach Dave Canales said the Panthers plan to deploy all three backs, and Brook is working his way back from an ACL tear, so to begin the year Sanders' primary competition for touches could be Hubbard. It's easy to imagine a scenario, though, where Brooks earns himself a more solidified role atop the depth chart once fully healthy.