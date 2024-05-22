Dean (foot) was a full participant in Eagles' OTAs on Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Dean had an injury-riddled year last season, headlined by a foot issue that forced him to miss the final seven games of Philadelphia's 2023 campaign. Now that he's back and participating fully in the Eagles' OTAs, it seems as if he's moved past his foot injury. Across his two seasons in the NFL, Dean has appeared in 22 games and tallied 43 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, while playing 216 defensive snaps. The Georgia product is expected to be one of Philadelphia's top inside linebackers heading into the 2024 season.