Foles is slated to draw the start at QB for the Eagles in Thursday's season opener against the Falcons.

The Eagles are wisely proceeding deliberately with Carson Wentz (knee), so Foles will draw at least one start for the team out of the gate. He's a serviceable Week 1 fantasy lineup plug-in, but note that he'll be working without top wideout Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) -- who is expected to miss the first two weeks of the season.