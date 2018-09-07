Foles completed 19 of 34 passes for 117 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Eagles' 18-12 win over the Falcons on Thursday. He also logged a 15-yard reception, lost a yard on his sole rush and fumbled once but recovered.

Foles' final line was an accurate summation of his sluggish night, one in which he averaged a paltry 3.4 yards per attempt and counted an 18-yard connection to Zach Ertz as his longest completion. Foles often looked out of sorts when throwing to anyone but Ertz and Nelson Agholor, coming up empty on three attempts to current No. 2 receiver Mike Wallace and even misfiring thrice on relatively high-percentage throws to Darren Sproles. Foles' one interception wasn't entirely his fault, however, considering that rookie tight end Dallas Goedert took a vicious hit from Damontae Kazee as he was trying to bring in a pass and coughed the ball up into the waiting hands of Deion Jones. While the mediocre numbers could likely at least partly be chalked up to early-season rustiness, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network's report earlier Thursday that Carson Wentz (knee) could miss several more weeks implies that Foles will need to significantly up his performance to keep Philadelphia afloat over the first few weeks of the campaign.