Eagles' Patrick Robinson: Records third interception of season
Robinson recorded an interception, two passes defensed and two solo tackles in Sunday's win over the Broncos.
After leaving last week's game against the 49ers with a concussion, Robinson rebounded with his biggest game in weeks. He's now up to 29 tackles, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions on the season.
