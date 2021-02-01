Robinson (hamstring) racked up 14 tackles (11 solo), four passes defended and two interceptions across 12 regular-season games in 2020.

The 11th-year man played solid football for New Orleans and recorded the fifth multi-interception campaign of his career. Robinson isn't the same player he was during his first stint with the team from 2010-2014, but he can still contribute with limited snaps. He'll likely reprise his role as a secondary defender in 2021.