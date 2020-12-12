Robinson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Robinson will be required to miss at least three games before he can return to the lineup, meaning he'll be eligible to play Week 17 against the Panthers. Safety P.J. Williams handled increased reps when Robinson went down in last week's game against the Falcons, and he may continue to see more reps until Robinson returns.
More News
-
Saints' Patrick Robinson: Won't play versus Eagles•
-
Saints' Patrick Robinson: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Saints' Patrick Robinson: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Saints' Patrick Robinson: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Saints' Patrick Robinson: Shines in starting role•
-
Saints' Patrick Robinson: Set for starting role•