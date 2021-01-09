Robinson (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Robinson will return to action in Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bears, and he should add depth at cornerback behind starters Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins. The 33-year-old hasn't gained a consistent role on defense, but he's managed to generate four pass breakups and two interceptions through 12 games.
