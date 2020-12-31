The Saints designated Robinson (hamstring) for return from IR on Wednesday, Amie Just of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Robinson has missed three games since being placed on injured reserve Dec. 12, making him eligible to return as early as Sunday's tilt against the Panthers. He started four of 12 appearances before being placed on IR this season.
