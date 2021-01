Robinson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's NFC divisional round against the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

It appears Robinson aggravated an existing hamstring injury during last week's wild-card win over the Bears. The 33-year-old cornerback averaged 20.7 defensive snaps per game during the regular season behind starters Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, C.J. Gardner-Johnson may work more at cornerback instead of safety as a result.