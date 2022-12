Watkins will undergo an MRI on Monday after he suffered an AC joint sprain during Sunday's win over the Titans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Watkins hurt his left shoulder near the end of the third quarter Sunday but doesn't expect to miss significant time after receiving his initial diagnosis. A better idea of his status should come into focus once the results of his MRI are known, but Zach Pascal will likely see an increased role if Watkins misses any games.