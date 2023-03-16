Penny (leg) told reporters at his introductory press conference that he's fully recovered from a fractured fibula and will be ready for spring practices, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While his ability to stay healthy remains a concern, the Eagles' new running back seems to be doing well at the moment and profiles as the new lead runner for a high-powered offense that just lost Miles Sanders to the Panthers. The Eagles also have Kenneth Gainwell and re-signed Boston Scott, both of whom are solid options on passing downs and neither of whom is in Penny's league as a pure runner. The team could still add more backfield talent via the draft or free agency, but it probably won't be a pricey signing or early pick, leaving Penny as a strong favorite for the Week 1 start and lead role. The 27-year-old has a career mark of 5.7 yards per carry and should get better blocking in Philadelphia than he ever did in Seattle, running behind an O-line with four standouts in LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, C Jason Kelce and RT Lane Johnson.