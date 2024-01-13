Blankenship (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's game against the Buccaneers.
Blankenship sustained a groin injury in the Eagles' regular-season finale and despite a week of no practice participation, he's got a shot at playing Monday night. If the 24-year-old is unable to play in Philadelphia's wild-card affair, it would leave Kevin Byard as the only available safety on the team's active roster (barring any signings or practice squad elevations).
More News
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Will not return Week 18•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Registers 11 tackles in loss•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Logs full practice Friday•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Practices Thursday•