Blankenship (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's game against the Buccaneers.

Blankenship sustained a groin injury in the Eagles' regular-season finale and despite a week of no practice participation, he's got a shot at playing Monday night. If the 24-year-old is unable to play in Philadelphia's wild-card affair, it would leave Kevin Byard as the only available safety on the team's active roster (barring any signings or practice squad elevations).