Blankenship will not return to Sunday's tilt against the Giants due to a groin injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The seriousness of Blankenship's groin injury is not clear at this point in time. With Sydney Brown (knee) knocked out of the game, Tristin McCollum is the only other healthy safety to play alongside Kevin Byard at the moment.
