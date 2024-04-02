Blankenship is fully recovered from surgery to repair a groin injury that he suffered Week 18, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Blankenship signed a one-year extension with the Eagles on Monday after a 2023 campaign that saw him record a team-leading 113 combined tackles despite playing just 15 regular-season games. "It feels good now not being as sore anymore like I did this past season dealing with it," the safety said Tuesday, insinuating the injury was affecting him before his Week 18 exit. A healthy Blankenship should be a key piece of the Eagles secondary in 2024.