The Eagles signed Blankenship (groin) to a one-year contract extension Monday.
Blankenship led Philadelphia in tackles (113 total, 79 solo) and interceptions (three) last season while suiting up for 15 regular-season games, so it makes complete sense for the team to extend him through 2025. A groin injury kept Blankenship from suiting up for the Eagles' wild-card loss to the Buccaneers, but given that his status for that contest came down to the wire, the safety should be fully healthy for the start of offseason workouts.
