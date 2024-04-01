The Eagles signed Blankenship (groin) to a one-year contract extension Monday.

Blankenship led Philadelphia in tackles (113 total, 79 solo) and interceptions (three) last season while suiting up for 15 regular-season games, so it makes complete sense for the team to extend him through 2025. A groin injury kept Blankenship from suiting up for the Eagles' wild-card loss to the Buccaneers, but given that his status for that contest came down to the wire, the safety should be fully healthy for the start of offseason workouts.