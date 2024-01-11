Blankenship (groin) did not participate at practice Thursday.
Blankenship was forced out of Sunday's loss against the Giants by a groin injury, and that issue is now also holding him out of the Eagles' first practice of wild-card week. He'll probably need to practice in some capacity Friday or Saturday to have a chance to play Monday.
