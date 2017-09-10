Darby (ankle) was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Redskins and won't return.

This is tough luck for Darby's first game as an Eagle. Cornerbacks Patrick Robinson and Jaylen Watkins will have to fill in opposite of Jalen Mills. If Darby's injury lingers past this week, expect to see 2017 third-round pick Rasul Douglas activated to maintain depth in the Eagles' secondary.