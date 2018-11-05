Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Cleared to return to practice
Jernigan (lower back) has been cleared to return to practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jernigan was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football list to begin the regular season, after undergoing surgery due to a herniated disc. The fifth-year pro appears to be nearing a return to practice, but it's possible that Jernigan could still require some time to fully return to football shape. The extent of Jernigan's participation in practice upon his return is worth monitoring.
