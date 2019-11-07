Mitchell announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Mitchell has decided to call it a career despite drawing interest from multiple teams this season. The 32-year-old played for the Texans, Dolphins and 49ers during his 10-year NFL tenure, during which time he totaled 268 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and nine deflected passes.

