Earl Mitchell: Hangs up cleats
Mitchell announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Mitchell has decided to call it a career despite drawing interest from multiple teams this season. The 32-year-old played for the Texans, Dolphins and 49ers during his 10-year NFL tenure, during which time he totaled 268 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and nine deflected passes.
