49ers' Earl Mitchell: Team officially declines option
The 49ers did not exercise their team option on Mitchell, making him a free agent, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
The team was never expected to exercise it's option for the 31-year-old nose tackle. Mitchell will now be free to sign with any team after posting 17 tackles and no sacks over 14 games last season.
