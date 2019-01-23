The 49ers don't plan to retain Mitchell for 2019, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A run-stuffing tackle with just 6.5 sacks in 130 career games, Mitchell got the start in 12 of his 14 appearances for the 49ers in 2018. The 31-year-old figures to draw some interest as an unrestricted free agent, though he'll likely have to settle for a reduction in both salary and role.

