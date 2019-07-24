Seahawks' Earl Mitchell: Joining Seahawks
The Seahawks signed Mitchell to a contract Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Mitchell notched 17 tackles across 14 game with the 49ers last season. The run-stuffing nose tackle could see a notable early season role in Seattle, with Jarran Reed facing a six-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.
More News
-
49ers' Earl Mitchell: Team officially declines option•
-
49ers' Earl Mitchell: Won't get contract option•
-
49ers' Earl Mitchell: Given day off from practice•
-
49ers' Earl Mitchell: Logs career-high 625 defensive snaps•
-
49ers' Earl Mitchell: Signs four-year deal with 49ers•
-
Earl Mitchell: Cut by Dolphins•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...