Earl Mitchell: Returns to retirement
Mitchell announced his decision to retire from the NFL after San Francisco's loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Mitchell previously retired in November of 2019, but he returned to the field to contribute during the 49ers' postseason run. The 10-year veteran notched one assisted tackle and a half-sack during the team's Super Bowl loss, and he's now content to hang up the cleats for a final time. "I'm done. I'm grateful that I got that opportunity to come back," Mitchell said, "but I think that was a good way to finish my career.
