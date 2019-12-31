Play

Mitchell will sign with San Francisco, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell spent the last two years with the 49ers before signing with the Seahawks in the offseason. The 32-year-old never ended up playing a game for Seattle and instead chose to retire in November. He will rejoin his previous team for the playoffs in order to bolster their interior defensive line.

