49ers' Earl Mitchell: Given day off from practice
Mitchell did not practice Saturday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The 49ers held Mitchell out of Saturday's organized activities to provide the veteran with added rest. There doesn't appear to be anything serious here, just a strategic rest day. Mitchell should be ready to go for the start of next week's team drills.
More News
-
49ers' Earl Mitchell: Logs career-high 625 defensive snaps•
-
49ers' Earl Mitchell: Signs four-year deal with 49ers•
-
Earl Mitchell: Cut by Dolphins•
-
Dolphins' Earl Mitchell: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Dolphins' Earl Mitchell: Could return Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Earl Mitchell: Could be back in two weeks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming