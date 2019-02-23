Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Agrees to extension with Atlanta
Wreh-Wilson agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Falcons on Friday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Wreh-Wilson was set to become a free agent upon the dawn of the new league year March 13th, but the Falcons elected to bring him back on a "prove it deal". Having spent three years in both Tennessee and Atlanta since being drafted as a third-round pick out of Connecticut in 2013, Wreh-Wilson has struggled to develop into a reliable cover man at the professional level, though he has proven to be a competent special teams contributor. The 29-year-old will compete for a role on kickoff and punt coverage, while providing depth for a secondary that's otherwise undergone considerable turnover in the early offseason.
