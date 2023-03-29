Campbell is slated to sign with the Falcons after coming to terms on a one-year contract with the team Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Campbell's arrival will help boost Atlanta's revamped defense, as he joins other free-agency additions Jesse Bates, David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss. The 36-year-old veteran notched 5.5 sacks across 14 games with the Ravens in 2022, which would have ranked second on the Falcons behind Grady Jarrett. Now the NFL's oldest defensive lineman, Campbell's experience should help him remain productive even if he plays more of a rotational role.