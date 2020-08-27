Reynolds re-signed with the Falcons after being waived by the team Aug. 7, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As Atlanta curtails Todd Gurley's training camp workload to keep him near 15-to-25 touches per game during the regular season, it makes sense that the team would bring in a familiar face in Reynolds. The 24-year-old joined the Falcons' practice squad last December, and he offers ready familiarity with Dirk Koetter's offense. As Qadree Ollison (undisclosed) continues to miss time, Reynolds adds developmental depth to the backup running back committee.