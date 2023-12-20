Reynolds returned a kickoff for 26 yards while playing all 17 of his snaps on special teams in Saturday's 42-17 win over the Broncos.

For a four-week stretch from Weeks 5 through 8, Reynolds made a splash in a supporting role out of the backfield for Detroit, carrying 34 times for 157 yards and a touchdown while adding four receptions for 49 yards. However, with both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs having stayed healthy since the Lions' Week 9 bye, Reynolds has since seen his role on offense almost completely evaporate. He's played just nine total snaps on offense and hasn't logged any carries or targets over Detroit's last six contests.