Reynolds (hamstring/toe) is listed as active Sunday at Baltimore.

Despite being capped to two limited sessions during Week 7 prep, Reynolds will gut through the hamstring and toe injuries that he dealt with in advance of this contest. With David Montgomery (ribs) sidelined, the Lions likely will lean on rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) out of the backfield, but Reynolds also should get some run. Through six games this season, Reynolds is averaging 3.7 yards on his 24 carries and has gathered in all three targets for 26 yards.