Reynolds recorded three carries for 16 yards in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens. He added one catch for nine yards.

The Lions backfield was in flux heading into Sunday's matchup, though Reynolds ultimately ended up as the second back behind Jahmyr Gubbs with David Montgomery (ribs) sidelined. His role was limited even so, as Detroit was willing to get Gibbs heavily involved as both a rusher and receiver. Reynolds will return to primarily a special teams role once Montgomery can retake the field.