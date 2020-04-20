Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Staying at safety
Coach Dan Quinn said Kazee will stay at safety moving forward, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
The Falcons moved Kazee from free safety to slot corner last summer, eventually switching him back in late October. He finished the year with 14 starts in 16 appearances, piling up 74 tackles and three interceptions on 803 defensive snaps. D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution expects Kazee and Keanu Neal (Achilles) to sit atop the depth chart at safety whenever the Falcons are able to practice, while Ricardo Allen (shoulder) projects as the nickelback.
