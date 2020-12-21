Jones registered a team-high 10 tackles, including one sack during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Buccaneers.
The LSU product registered two QB hits on Tom Brady, pushing his 2020 sack total to 4.5 with a second-quarter takedown of the Canton-bound signal-caller. That mark more than quadruples a previous career high in sacks for Jones, who has been deployed 50 times as a blitzer this season. In 22 starts between 2018 and 2019, Jones blitzed on a combined 41 occasions.
More News
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Yet another impactful showing•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Superb outing against Raiders•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Sacks Taysom Hill•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Another sack Thursday night•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Picks up sack, TFL in defeat•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Busy day against Panthers•