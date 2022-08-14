Bernhardt caught his only target for 21 yards and a touchdown during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions.

Bernhardt played just nine snaps (seven offensive) but made the play of the night, catching a jump ball from rookie quarterback Desmond for the game-winning touchdown on a fourth-and-nine play with under two minutes left. The rookie wideout was a star lacrosse player at Maryland before transferring to Ferris State to play quarterback. After excelling as a dual-threat weapon, the 6-foot-1 athlete will try his hand at wide receiver for Atlanta, though he'll likely face an uphill battle to make the initial 53-man roster after the Falcons invested heavily in their wideout corps this offseason.