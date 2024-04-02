Bernhardt was waived from the reserve/retired list by the Falcons on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bernhardt appeared in two games for the Falcons in 2022, and saw nine snaps on offense, but didn't tally any stats. The Ferris State product ultimately finished that campaign on IR after suffering a groin injury, then decided to hang up his cleats in May of 2023. Now a free agent, it's unclear if the 26-year-old may decide try and make a comeback or if he'll remain retired after a short NFL career.