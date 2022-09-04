Bernhardt made the Falcons' initial 53-man roster Tuesday, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.
Bernhardt caught five of seven targets for 102 yards and a touchdown across three preseason games and parlayed his strong play into a spot on the Falcons' initial 53-man roster. The highlight of his preseason came in Atlanta's first exhibition game, when he caught a game-winning, 21-yard touchdown on fourth down late in the fourth quarter. The undrafted rookie wideout was a star lacrosse player at Maryland before transferring to Ferris State to play quarterback. After excelling as a dual-threat weapon, the 6-foot-1 athlete tried out for Atlanta as a wide receiver. While the long shot made the roster, he'll likely have to carve out a role on special teams before he garners any offensive snaps.