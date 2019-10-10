Falcons' Julio Jones: Taking part in warmups Thursday
Jones (hip) took part in warmups before Thursday's practice, including change-of-direction work, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Held out Wednesday with a hip injury, Jones' return puts him on a good path to ditch the issue at some point before Sunday's game in Arizona. Thursday's injury report ultimately will reveal his level of participation.
