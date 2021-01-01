Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Buccaneers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Falcons declined to officially shut down the seven-time Pro Bowler, keeping the possibility of a game appearance feasible throughout the final quarter of the regular season by never placing Jones on IR. Atlanta has long been eliminated from the postseason discussion, but Jones was adamant about returning to play at some point down the stretch, if possible. Having twice re-aggravated his hamstring injury this season upon returning to game action, Jones closed out the 2020 campaign with four straight inactive designations. He produced like an elite receiver when on the field, collecting 51 receptions, 771 receiving yards and three touchdowns over nine appearances. Injuries kept Jones from extending a streak of six consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, while he was also held under 1,390 receiving yards for the first time since 2013.