Falcons' Justin Hardy: Still in rehab process
Hardy (shoulder) appeared to be doing rehab work on a side field Tuesday, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reports.
Hardy had a minor procedure on his right shoulder in late January after the Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs. He's caught either 20 or 21 passes in each of his three professional seasons, but there is some opportunity for a larger role in 2018 after Taylor Gabriel signed with the Bears in March. Hardy figures to compete for the No. 3 receiver job, squaring off against Marvin Hall, Reggie Davis and, potentially, a rookie draft pick. Hardy may be limited at the offseason program but should be back to full strength long before training camp. A 2015 fourth-round pick, he's entering the final season of his rookie contract.
More News
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Looks to capitalize on void at receiver•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Undergoes minor shoulder surgery•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Isn't targeted in divisional-round loss•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Hauls in lone target in playoff win•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Scores touchdown in win over Tampa Bay•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Scores in win over Dallas•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...