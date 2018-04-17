Hardy (shoulder) appeared to be doing rehab work on a side field Tuesday, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reports.

Hardy had a minor procedure on his right shoulder in late January after the Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs. He's caught either 20 or 21 passes in each of his three professional seasons, but there is some opportunity for a larger role in 2018 after Taylor Gabriel signed with the Bears in March. Hardy figures to compete for the No. 3 receiver job, squaring off against Marvin Hall, Reggie Davis and, potentially, a rookie draft pick. Hardy may be limited at the offseason program but should be back to full strength long before training camp. A 2015 fourth-round pick, he's entering the final season of his rookie contract.