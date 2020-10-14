Neal (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Neal missed the Week 4 matchup against the Packers due to this hamstring injury but was able to shake it off and play Week 5 against the Panthers. The 25-year-old safety handled a full workload and recorded seven tackles, but he's back on the injury report Wednesday. This could be a lingering issue this season, but as long as he can stay on the field all week, Neal has a good shot at playing this Sunday against the Vikings.